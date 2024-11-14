By Bruce Clevenger, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-41

Registration is now open for the Basics of Grain Marketing Workshop, January 16 & 17, 2025 at the OSU Extension Champaign County Office in Urbana, Ohio. This in-person workshop offers education and farm ready strategies on topics such as: basis, market carry, margins, cash markets, forward and futures contracts, hedge to arrive and basis contracts, differed price, hedging, storage, and overviews on options, spreads, and crop insurance. It’s “more than a 2-day workshop”, featuring pre-workshop activities on calculating grain cost of production and measure of risk comfort. The workshop will include grain marketing basics, application, and activities, plus a panel of industry professionals. A post-workshop grain marketing peer group will be offered to strengthen learning into action with webinar updates. The workshop has 50 limited seats.

Expert instructors: Seungki Lee, The Ohio State University, Grant Gardner, University of Kentucky, and Ben Brown, University of Missouri. … Continue reading