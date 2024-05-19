Battle for the Belt (mid-spring update)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

There is still time to achieve good yields according to Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension Soybean and Small Grains Specialist. As work continues in the Battle for the Belt project, the spring rains have been a challenge in some parts of the state to get the crop in the ground.

“Things look surprisingly good today at the Western Ag Research Station in Clark County. Around April 22nd we had freezing temperatures, and we observed freeze damage on the early planted corn and soybeans,” said Lindsey. “We have 3 planting dates complete at this location. Those dates were March 25th, April 16th, and May 3rd. The May planting date is just emerging now.” The Battle for the Belt is taking place at three locations again in 2024. Along with the Western Ag Research Station, there are also plots in Wooster in Wayne County, and at the Northwest Ag Research Station in Wood County.… Continue reading