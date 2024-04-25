Battle for the Belt: Season 2 Episode 4- Chilling Injury

By Alex Lindsey, Taylor Dill and Laura Lindsey, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-11

Episode 4 of battle for the Belt is now available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T5_QXF-Px7s

In Episode 4, Dr. Alex Lindsey, Associate Professor of Crop Ecophysiology & Agronomy, walks us through his current research project on how cold temperatures and water can affect early planted soybeans within the first 24 hours of planting.

How does cold temperature and water affect germination and emergence?

We have been studying how cold temperatures and water affect soybeans under ultra-early planting conditions using some lab experiments. We planted soybeans into field soil (starting at 20% or 60% available water content) at 1” (shallow) or 1.5” (normal) planting depths and exposed them to different combinations of cold temperatures and water treatments during the first 24 hours after planting. After the first 24 hours, we raised the temperature in the chamber to 70°F and measured emergence.

Preliminary results suggest that no water application (even if temperature dropped to 35°F) resulted in the greatest emergence (75%) after 11 days.