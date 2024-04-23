Battle of the Belt, 2024 Planting Update

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Every year is different. Early indications of the potential for near record early planting dates across the state quickly faded with the above average rainfall that has been experienced in many areas. The Battle for the Belt, which to plant first – corn or soybean, is in year number two. While the 2023 research project went off without a hitch for early planting dates, 2024 has been a mixed bag.

Dr. Laura Lindsey is one of the lead investigators and says that they still have their fingers crossed in hopes of getting the early planting accomplished at all the locations. “Last year this project was a lot easier,” said Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist. “In 2023 we had 5 planting dates at 3 locations across Ohio and it worked perfectly.… Continue reading