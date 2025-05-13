Be aware of frothy bloat risk in spring pastures

By Dr. Michelle Arnold, DVM-Ruminant Extension Veterinarian (UKVDL)

Ruminant animals produce large volumes of gas through the normal fermentation process during forage digestion. This gas is predominantly belched up (eructated) as it passes through the gastrointestinal tract. If something interferes with gas escape from the rumen, pressure builds up and causes an obvious distension in the left flank of the abdomen, a condition known as "bloat" (Figure 1). The swollen rumen occupies a large amount of space within the abdomen, resulting in compression of the lungs and diaphragm, which interferes with breathing and tissue oxygenation, obstruction of blood flow to vital organs, and potentially the rapid death of the animal. Bloat may be classified into one of two types, "free gas" or "frothy", with both types possible in cattle, whether on pasture or in a confinement feedlot setting. Free gas bloat in pastured cattle is most often due to obstruction of the esophagus (choke), with rapid onset of bloat and death if not addressed quickly.