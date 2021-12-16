Be on the lookout for tax scams
By Brian Ravencraft
It is always important to be on guard when it comes to possible scams. However, this time of year you should have that guard up just a bit higher since scammers posing as the IRS are busier than ever. Scammers are becoming increasingly crafty in their ways it seems. Here are a few examples of scams to be on the look out for according to the IRS.
Signs of a scam
If you receive a call from someone claiming that they can suspend or cancel your SSN or they request funds from you in any form, you are almost certainly dealing with a scammer. The scammer is trying to scare people into returning voicemails and calls. Here are some things to keep in mind that the IRS will never do according to their website:
Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a gift card or wire transfer.