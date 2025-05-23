Be skilled, not stuck

By Christopher R. Gibbs

Politicians, policymakers, and employers agree we need more labor in the skilled trades. Electricians, carpenters, welders, HVAC technicians, plumbers, and more are in demand. The consensus is that we need to route more of our young people into apprenticeships and trade schools as an alternative to a robust college education.

Even presidents and aspiring candidates are aligned. During last year’s election, Vice President Harris told a crowd in the former mining town of Wilkes-Barre, Penn., that “for far too long,” the U.S. has “encouraged only one path to success: four-year college.” According to USA Today, in the fall of 2024, she promised to cut college degree requirements for some federal jobs. She encouraged private-sector employers to do the same if elected.

In his first term, President Trump signed an executive order to ensure that federal agencies prioritized skill over education degrees when hiring. President Biden did not overturn that Order when he took office in 2021.… Continue reading