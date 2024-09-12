Bearish corn numbers Sept 12, neutral for beans

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Report highlights: U.S. soybean demand had exports and crush unchanged from last month. Corn exports and ethanol unchanged.

Trade expectations: Higher U.S. corn exports, lower U.S. soybean exports.

The US corn yield was 183.6, the average trade estimate was 182.4, last month USDA was 183.1 . The U.S. soybean yield was 53.2, the average trade estimate was 53.2, last month USDA was 53.2

Just before the report was released, corn up 1 cent, soybeans up 8 cents, and wheat up 5 cents.

US 2024/25 ending stocks: corn 2.057 billion bushels, last month 2.073 billion bushels; soybeans 560 million bushels, last month 560 million bushels; and wheat million bushels, last month 828 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2024/25 ending stocks were: corn 2.007 billion bushels, soybeans 565 million bushels, and wheat 823 million bushels.

USDA this month estimates Brazil soybean production at 153 million tons, last month was 153 million tons.