Bearish numbers from USDA June 28

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Report highlights: Both corn acres and stocks higher than expected, corn down double digits.

Trade expectations today: This USDA Report Day consists of two reports, US acres, and US grain stocks. Corn stocks could be 600-800 million bushels above last year at this same time. US acres of the three major crops of corn, soybeans, and wheat could increase minutely. Pay close attention to corn and soybean

If corn stocks are at or below the low end of trade estimates, it suggests two things. Domestic corn use is larger than previously reported, or second, the US corn yield of 177.3 bpa from last year is too high. Note that if the corn yield is wrong, it likely does not get revised until the October WASDE Report. US corn and soybeans have a marketing year from September to the following August. Wheat has a marketing year from June to the following May.… Continue reading