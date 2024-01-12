Bearish report day to kick of 2024

By Bennett Musselman, Leist Mercantile

Trade expectations: lower U.S. soybean exports, higher U.S. corn for ethanol, lower Brazil soybean production.

U.S. highlights: U.S. 2023 final corn production 15.3 billion bushels, 177.3 yield ; last month production of 15.234 billion bushels, yield 174.9. U.S. final soybean 2023 production 4.16 billion bushels, 50.6 average yield; last month 4.129 billion bushels, yield 49.9.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn was down 11 ½ cents, soybeans down 22 ¾ cents, and wheat down 4 ¼ cents. Moments before the report was released, corn was down 3 ½ cents, soybeans up 1 ¾ cents, and wheat down 1 1/2 cents.

US 2023-2024 ending stocks: corn 2.162 billion bushels, last month 2.131 billion bushels; soybeans 280 million bushels, last month 245 million bushels; and wheat 648 million bushels, last month 659 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2023-2024 U.S. ending stocks: corn 2.105 billion bushels; soybeans 239 million bushels; and wheat 658 million bushels. … Continue reading