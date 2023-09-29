Bearish soybeans and wheat in Sept. 29 stocks report

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Soybean stocks were higher than expected, wheat production was higher than expected. Corn stocks lower than expected. Both 2022 corn and soybean production were lowered, corn was down 16 million bushels, soybeans down 6 million bushels.

The report detailed U.S. grain stocks on Sept. 1 as follows: corn 1.36 billion bushels; soybeans 268 million bushels; and wheat 1.78 billion bushels. 2022 corn production 13.714 billion bushels, 2022 soybean production 4.270 billion bushels. Note that today’s numbers will not include supply and demand tables. However, it will include revised estimates for 2022 corn and soybean production.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn was down 5 cents, soybeans cents down 19 cents, and wheat down 20 cents. Prior to the report, corn was down 1 cent, soybeans down 5 cents, and wheat down 2 cents.

Grains were lower prior to the report on expectations of the government shutdown looking more likely.… Continue reading