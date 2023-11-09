Bearish soybeans due to higher production

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

US highlights – Corn 2023 production 15.234 billion bushels, last month 15.064 billion bushels, yield 174.9 bpa, last month 173.0 bpa. Soybean 2023 production 4.129 billion bushels, last month 4.104 billion bushels, yield 49.9 bpa, last month 49.6.

Additional US highlights – US corn exports for 2023-2024 were actually up 50 million bushels, corn for ethanol was unchanged. US soybean exports for 2023-2024 were unchanged and crush was unchanged.

Following the noon USDA report release, corn was down 8 cents, soybeans down 23 cents, and wheat down 15 cents. Moments before the report was released, corn was down 5 cents, soybeans down 11 cents, and wheat down 14 cents.

US 2023-2024 ending stocks: corn 2.156 billion bushels, last month 2.111 billion bushels; soybeans 245 million bushels, last month 220 million bushels; and wheat 684 million bushels, last month 670 million bushels.

Trader estimates for 2023-2024 US ending stocks: corn 2.129 billion bushels; soybeans 221 million bushels; and wheat 669 million bushels.… Continue reading