Become a 2025 Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporter!

The 2025 Ohio FFA State Convention is approaching on May 1-2, and Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net are seeking outstanding FFA members to serve as student reporters for this year’s event.

The Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporter experience is entering its 15th year!

An Opportunity for Hands-On Experience in Agricultural Journalism

Selected FFA members will have the unique opportunity to work alongside our professional news team to cover the convention. This experience will provide valuable insight into agricultural communication, allowing students to develop media skills, build connections, and contribute to real-world news coverage.

Student Reporter Responsibilities:

Assist in covering convention highlights for www.ocj.com and social media

and social media Capture photos and video of key moments

of key moments Conduct interviews with FFA members, speakers, and guests

with FFA members, speakers, and guests Provide session recaps and commentary

Collaborate with Ohio Ag Net staff and returning student reporters

Application Process:

Applicants must attend both days of the Ohio FFA State Convention (May 1-2, 2025)

of the Submit a video (maximum of two minutes) explaining your qualifications and interest in the position.

