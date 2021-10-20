Becoming a Certified Crop Adviser and exam prep options

By Greg LaBarge, CPAg/CCA, Bruce Clevenger, CCA, Lee Beers, CCA

Practicing agronomists can highlight their knowledge, experience, and dedication to crop production advising through the Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) program. The program provides a professional benchmark for agronomists in the United States and Canada. To become certified, individuals must have a mix of experience, education, sign a code of ethics, and pass two exams. In addition, to maintain their certification, they must earn 40 hours of continuing education credits every two years.

The first step to becoming a CCA is to pass both the international and local exams. Both exams are scheduled and taken online. The International Exam is available continuously throughout the year. The local exam is given during a specific period, twice a year. The next local exam opportunity is February 2-9, 2022. The registration deadline is January 5, 2022. You can schedule for one or both exams at https://www.certifiedcropadviser.org/exams/…