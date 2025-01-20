Beef 509 back in a new format for 2025

The Ohio Beef Council and the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation in partnership with the Stockyards Packing Company will hold the BEEF 509 program in a new regional format in 2025. The program will take place in Southwestern Ohio on two Saturdays Feb. 22 and March 1 at the Stockyards Packing Company, 6365 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056.

BEEF 509 is an educational program designed to teach cattle producers about the food side of their business and how to utilize best management practices to improve beef quality and enhance profitability while learning about value within the beef chain.

Topics to be covered include Live Cattle Evaluation, Beef Carcass Grading, Grid Pricing, Beef Harvest Demonstration, Carcass Fabrication and Cutting, Understanding the Science of Beef, Beef Quality Assurance and Live Carcass and Boxed Beef Evaluation.

Participants will be divided into teams, taught live animal evaluation, grid pricing systems, allowed to select live cattle through an “auction-like” setting and then follow those cattle through harvest, grading and a hands-on cutting session which provides participants with the opportunity to experience first-hand the differences encountered in carcass composition.… Continue reading