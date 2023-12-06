BEEF 509 Feb. 23 and 24 in new format

The 2024 edition of BEEF 509 will be held on the campus of Ohio State University on Feb. 23 and 24 and will feature a new format with only one session. It is designed to teach cattle producers more about the food side of the beef business. The course includes carcass grading, evaluation and harvest demonstration.

BEEF 509 is an educational program sponsored by the beef checkoff and the Ohio Beef Council (OBC) in partnership with the Ohio State University Department of Animal Sciences and OSU Extension. Registration is $175 per person with the beef council covering all additional program expenses. A maximum of 30 program spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will be held at the OSU Animal Sciences Building located at 2029 Fyffe Road, Columbus, Ohio 43210. The registration deadline is Jan. 3, 2024. For more information contact Luke McKee at [email protected].… Continue reading