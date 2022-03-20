Beef Expo back in full force

By Matt Reese

After major challenges in the last couple of years, the Ohio Beef Expo was back to full force at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus this weekend.

Showmanship

“It is a great crowd and it really is our first recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. We’re back to the numbers we saw in 2019 and it looks like we are actually way above those numbers. We sold out our trade show very early,” said Tom Karr, president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. “One of the things I enjoy is talking to the exhibitors in the trade show. They don’t mince any words. They say the Ohio Beef Expo is the place to be in the eastern part of the U.S. We have big numbers for the youth program, we have big numbers for the purebred cattle and big numbers for commercial cattle. It is very gratifying and it is a relief that we can bounce back from the adversity we saw in 2020 and 2021.”… Continue reading