Beef Expo boasts big numbers

By Matt Reese

The current strong cattle markets were evident at the Ohio Beef Expo in many ways held in March at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The multi-faceted event featured the final junior cattle show for the annual BEST show series, a huge trade show, breed sales, and the Genetic Pathway that featured some of the country’s best genetics and included live cattle displays, semen and embryos. Complete results can be found at www.ohiobeefexpo.com.

"It's our 36th and it grows every year. This is one of the largest events here at the fairgrounds. This weekend is the second busiest weekend at the Expo Center, second only to the second Saturday of the Ohio State Fair. We've broken records this year. Because our sale cattle can actually show in the junior show, we were over 1,000 head there and we had 675 that were just competing in showmanship. We just saw tremendous numbers there and then in the judging contest we actually saw buses from a lot of different schools and that was up this year as well with 580 participants," said Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of the Ohio Cattlemen's Association.