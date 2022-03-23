Beef Expo puts up solid numbers in 2022

There was a great turnout for the 34th Ohio Beef Expo.

Shorthorn show.

The Expo, held March 17 to March 20, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry covering many facets of the beef world with seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show and much more all in one place.

“There aren’t many states with a Beef Expo quite like ours here in Ohio,” said Shane Riley, Expo chairman. “We have a junior show program that is envied across the country and our breed sales and trade show are something we are proud of. Once someone attends the Ohio Beef Expo, they make plans to come back each year after and we just keep growing.”

Stephen Boyles, Professor in the OSU Department of Animal Sciences, shares tips for youth on Beef Quality Assurance at the Ohio Beef Expo.

The Expo kicked off with a full trade show featuring many eager exhibitors selling everything from cattle chutes to farm insurance.