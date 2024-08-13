Beef export value climbing

June exports of U.S. beef reached the highest value in nearly 2 years, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). While June pork exports were lower year-over-year, shipments through the first half of the year remained ahead of the record value pace of 2023.

Beef exports totaled 110,155 metric tons (mt) in June, down 4% from a year ago but the second largest of 2024. Export value reached $938.3 million, up 3% year-over-year and the highest since August 2022. Exports trended higher to Japan and were the third largest on record to Taiwan, while shipments to Canada were the largest in nearly a decade. June exports to South Korea were below last year but rebounded compared to May. Through the first half of the year, beef export value climbed 5% from a year ago to $5.22 billion, despite a 4% decline in volume (643,733 mt). … Continue reading