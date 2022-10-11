Beef Industry Fellowship Grant

A new opportunity is available for young cattlemen interested in becoming immersed in Ohio’s beef industry through advocacy and involvement. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) is excited to announce the creation of the Beef Industry Fellowship (BIF) grant that will be awarded to two enthusiastic individuals who show promising leadership potential.

The BIF grant is a $1,500 in-kind grant offered after recipients experience six specified industry events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Upon their involvement, they will receive the $1,500 grant which will be used toward registration and travel expenses associated with their trip to the 2024 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Convention in Orlando.

Any young cattle producer passionate about the industry is welcome to apply. No age restrictions are associated with the grant as long there is a need for the additional funds to help supplement industry involvement. The only requirements to apply are that the individual most own or be involved in a cattle operation in Ohio and can successfully complete the following experiences:

