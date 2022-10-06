Beef industry scholarships available

Beef industry college students are encouraged to apply for one of over 20 scholarships available through the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF). These scholarships are administered with the goal of developing future leaders who will pursue careers for the betterment of Ohio’s beef industry.

High school seniors and current college students enrolled in a two or four-year college or university studying a beef or agricultural related field are welcome to apply. Scholarship recipients will be awarded at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in January.

Scholarships offered are as follows:

Tagged for Greatness Scholarships

Four $1,000 scholarships are offered through the Tagged for Greatness program where proceeds are generated from the sale of Ohio beef specialty license plates sold at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office.

Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded from funds raised at the Cattlemen’s Country Club putt-putt golf course at the 2022 Ohio State Fair.… Continue reading