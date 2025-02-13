Beef prices going strong to start 2025

By Josh Maples, assistant professor & Extension economist, Department of Agricultural Economics, Mississippi State University

Last year was so strong for cattle prices that it left many folks wondering whether 2025 could start with the strength often seen during the first few months of the year. Calf prices typically rise seasonally during the first few months of the year and, so far, 2025 is no exception. In late January, 500 to 600 pound #1-2 steers in Oklahoma City were at $334 per CWT, up roughly $20 since the first week of January. For fed cattle, the 5-market average hit $203.67, which was the third consecutive record-high weekly average.

Calf markets typically rally early in the year. It is a normal part of the seasonal patterns of this market. Over the past 8 years, the average price of 500-600 pound #1-2 steers in Oklahoma City was higher at the end of February than at the beginning of January every year.… Continue reading