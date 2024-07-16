Behind the scenes of the USB

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA & Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

This past week the United Soybean Board (USB) had their July board meeting in Baltimore, Maryland. They began with a strategic leadership pathway meeting, followed by the USB workgroups finalizing their portfolio investments for FY25. “It was interesting to hear some of the discussions and see where the priorities are,” said Steve Reinhard, Ohio Soybean Farmer and Chairman of the United Soybean Board. “This is a year that we know there will be a decline in revenue as funds for soybean check-off programs follow the price of soybeans themselves. We are having strategic discussions to decide what investments to make in an effort to increase the ROI back to the soybean farmers who contribute to that check-off.”

We had an update from four researchers about projects that were funded in the past. Those projects included research in test weight, drought tolerance for soybeans, flood tolerance and heat tolerance.