By Brianna Smith

“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” – Audrey Hepburn

If planting a garden is believing in tomorrow, then planting a field might mean believing in something that lasts through the next generation.

From my desk, I can see the road, and this time of year, that means I get a front-row seat to my own personal tractor parade. Farmers pass by with planters and implements in tow, headed to their next field, driven by a belief that the work they do today, despite any hardships that may come, will yield results in the future. That hope and belief in tomorrow is one of agriculture’s most enduring traits.

That same belief was on full display at the Ohio FFA Convention. I hadn’t attended since I wore the blue jacket myself, and once I was surrounded by the energy, enthusiasm, and fantastic “pump-up” music, it brought back a whole flood of memories.… Continue reading