Bender, Crowell and Unverferth named 2024 Farm Science Review Hall of Fame inductees

Farm Science Review inducted three individuals who have supported the show in numerous capacities into its Hall of Fame on July 10 at its annual recognition banquet. Roger Bender, Susan Crowell and Richard Unverferth were recognized as the 2024 honorees.

“It’s a special event each year to honor those that have gone above and beyond for the Farm Science Review, and it’s always remarkable to learn more about other professional and personal accomplishments aside from their show involvement during the selection process,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “Roger, Susan and Richard are more than deserving of this honor and join an esteemed group of individuals in the Farm Science Review Hall of Fame.”

Roger Bender, of Fort Loramie

Roger Bender graduated with degrees in agricultural education in 1974 and 1978. He began his career teaching vocational agriculture at Coldwater High School for five years before becoming the Agricultural Extension Agent in Shelby County, a position he held for 32 years until his retirement in 2011.… Continue reading