Benefit auction opportunities

The certainly has been much to celebrate for many, but 2021 also has had its share of heartbreak and tough times. There are a couple of upcoming opportunities to help out some folks in need before the year’s end.

Breeder’s World is holding a benefit auction for the Feichtner Memorial Charitable Fund in memory of Owen Feichtner of Willard who passed away this fall at the age of 16. Funds are being raised for a hog building at the Huron County Fair in a fund started in memory of Owen’s grandfather.

In addition, there is an online benefit auction for the Jennings family from Windy Ridge Acres in Felicity. They have had a number of health challenges in recent weeks and the proceeds will go toward their medical expenses.