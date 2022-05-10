BEST season wraps up for beef exhibitors

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Beef Exhibitor Show Total (BEST) program wrapped up the 2021-2022 BEST season on May 7 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Over 800 BEST exhibitors and families gathered to watch youth receive awards for their show success, cattle industry knowledge, photography skills, community service efforts and more.

This year’s BEST program featured seven weekends of sanctioned shows that wove their way across the state. It was the biggest season yet with over 676 youth participants showing around 1,030 head of market animals and heifers throughout the season.

This season’s sponsoring partners were Ag-Pro Companies and John Deere, Bane-Welker Equipment, Bob Evans Farms, Diamond T Land & Cattle Co., Dickson Cattle Co., D&E Electric – The Young Family, M.H. EBY, Inc., Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Farm Bureau, The Folks Printing, Jones Show Cattle, R.D. Jones Excavating, Ricer Equipment and Weaver Livestock.

“There is no other program in the country like Ohio’s BEST program,” said Karigan Blue, BEST program coordinator.… Continue reading