Better planting weather boosts planting progress

Farmers took advantage of last week’s midweek sunny spell to make considerable headway in planting, according to the USDA NASS, Great Lakes Regional Field Office. Precipitation limited fieldwork early last week, but several subsequent days of above average temperatures and clear skies facilitated excellent evaporation until a second round of late-week storms. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 1% very short, 5 percent short, 68 percent adequate, and 26% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on May 14 was 63.0 degrees, 4.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.84 inches of precipitation, 0.05 inches above average. There were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending May 14.

Oat progress reached 85% planted and 65% emerged. Winter wheat advanced to 89% jointed and 11 percent headed. Winter Wheat crop condition was rated 71% good to excellent, up from the previous week. Corn and soybean planting progress pushed forward to 265 and 28% planted, respectively.