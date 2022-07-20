Beware of algae in water tanks this summer

By Richard Purdin, Ohio State University Extension ANR/CD Educator, Adams County

July got off to a hot and dry start for much of Ohio and for livestock managers this brings on added chores on the to do list to keep livestock healthy and productive. Water is the source of life and I often preach on the importance and the critical role it plays in animal health. When livestock have clean fresh water to always drink, they will better consume feed and forage and absorb it nutrients more efficiently.

More adequate water consumptions can equate to better rate of gain, increased fertility and reproductive performance, increased milk production and weaning weights, and many more benefits. When water is not available or tainted in any way, livestock will avoid drinking or try to find water in other areas. This can have a detrimental effect on animal health and should be priority for managers to prevent.… Continue reading