Beware of forage nitrate toxicity in dry conditions

By Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Dry weather conditions can cause unforeseen challenges with forages. We have had multiple reports of high nitrate levels this year in early harvested summer annual forages as producers needed feed.

Plants readily take up nitrates from the soil, even under dry or cool conditions. Once in the plant, nitrate is converted to nitrite, then ammonia, and finally into amino acids and plant protein. Any environmental stress that significantly slows down plant photosynthesis and metabolism can lead to excessive nitrate levels in the plant because the nitrate uptake from the soil will be faster than its metabolism into plant protein. Such stresses include drought, frost, extended cold weather, cloudy conditions, or hail damage. While frost is a concern for increasing nitrates in forage a few months from now, the sorghum family also has prussic acid concerns when plants die quickly because of a frost.… Continue reading