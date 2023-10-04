Biden-Harris Administration investing $3 billion in climate-smart practices on agricultural lands

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making more than $3 billion in funding available for agricultural producers and forest landowners nationwide to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices in fiscal year 2024 as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The announcement comes as the Biden-Harris Administration hosts the first-ever White House Climate Resilience Summit.

These funds are provided by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act — the largest climate and conservation investment in history. This law invests an additional $19.5 billion for USDA’s popular conservation programs. These programs also advance the President’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure 40% of the overall benefits of certain climate, clean energy, and other federal investments reach disadvantaged communities that have been marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution. USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has seen record producer interest in these resources in fiscal year 2023. The agency is now accepting applications from producers interested in this additional conservation assistance for fiscal year 2024. … Continue reading