Biden taking a look at meat pricing

Early this month, President Joe Biden met virtually with farmers and ranchers to discuss his Administration’s work to boost competition and reduce prices in the meat-processing industry, where corporate consolidation has, in part, led to rising prices for consumers and lower farm earnings.

The President explained that under his July Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy, the Administration has been focused on tackling the lack of competition in agricultural markets. A small handful of meatpackers control the majority of the markets for beef, pork, and poultry, enabling them to squeeze farmers and ranchers while also raising prices on consumers.

“Four big corporations control more than half the markets in beef, pork, and poultry. These middlemen buy from farmers and ranchers and sell the processed product to grocery stores. That’s the way it works,” Biden said. “Without meaningful competition, farmers and ranchers don’t get to choose who they sell to. Or put another way, our farmers and ranchers have to pay whatever these four big companies say they have to pay, by and large. But… Continue reading