Big acres, little details

By Matt Reese

Big land auctions require careful attention to many small details.

Kevin Miller, with Oakridge Realty and Auction Co. in Allen County, sells quite a bit of farmland in Ohio, some of it in very large tracts.

Kevin Miller

“We do specialize in farmland sales and auctions is obviously one part of that, we also do the traditional private treaty sale. Last year we sold over 1,100 acres at auction at one time. That was in about 17 different tracts. On Sept. 1 we have 762 acres from one seller and we’ll be selling that in 7 tracts,” Miller said. “When you have that much land, you have to figure out how to coordinate to get the best sale for the owners and bring in the most buyers. Large tracts of land offer challenges. They require a lot of data and a lot of studying to figure out how to break those down into different sized tracts to be attractive to buyers.… Continue reading