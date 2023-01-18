Big Bud announces new offering for 2023

Big Equipment Co., LLC Havre, Mt. has partnered with Rome Agricultural and Construction

Equipment out of Cedartown, Ga. in building a new HD Big Bud Tractor to be released in March

of 2023.

The new Big Bud will be featured at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG International Construction Trade

show in Las Vegas this March.

The new 2023 640 Big Bud will house all Caterpillar drive components to include:

* 1.5-inch thick frame with an approximate weight of 70,000 pounds

* C-18 Engine with a capable horsepower range between 640-750HP

* CAT TA22 HD 18 speed power shift transmission

* CAT 988 HD Axles (the largest of any Big Bud Tractor or other tractors built).

There will be various wheel/tire options, including Titan LSW 1100/45R 46 Tires.

One of the primary objectives of this project is to provide a tractor that has components that

can be repaired by farmers, general mechanics or dealerships without restrictions.… Continue reading