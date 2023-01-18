Big Bud announces new offering for 2023
Big Equipment Co., LLC Havre, Mt. has partnered with Rome Agricultural and Construction
Equipment out of Cedartown, Ga. in building a new HD Big Bud Tractor to be released in March
of 2023.
The new Big Bud will be featured at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG International Construction Trade
show in Las Vegas this March.
The new 2023 640 Big Bud will house all Caterpillar drive components to include:
* 1.5-inch thick frame with an approximate weight of 70,000 pounds
* C-18 Engine with a capable horsepower range between 640-750HP
* CAT TA22 HD 18 speed power shift transmission
* CAT 988 HD Axles (the largest of any Big Bud Tractor or other tractors built).
There will be various wheel/tire options, including Titan LSW 1100/45R 46 Tires.
One of the primary objectives of this project is to provide a tractor that has components that
can be repaired by farmers, general mechanics or dealerships without restrictions.