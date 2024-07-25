Big changes coming to the Ohio State Fair

By Matt Reese

The Ohio State Fair is going to look very different in 2024 as a massive, multi-stage grounds-wide construction project is underway as part of the Expo 2050 Task Force Master Plan.

“The whole place is a construction site. Every day I look out my window and there’s a parade of dump trucks,” said Adam Heffron, executive director of the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair this spring. “We’re in the ground going from the south end working our way north, so everything from sanitary sewer, storm sewer and telecommunications, which is fiber optics, water, electric is all being changed. There’s some work around the Cox Fine Arts building, the Ohio Building is down. It’s just a dirt floor right now and the old Buckeye Building on the west side of the property has been demolished and right now about 80% of the Ag/Hort Building is down.”

Rendering of the Ag-Hort West façade and Amphitheater by Wellogy, Populous and EDGE.… Continue reading