Big farmland auctions in March wrapping up a busy winter

By Matt Reese

In spite of any economic woes in the U.S. agricultural economy, auctioneer Matt Bowers has had a blistering schedule this winter, with a couple of big upcoming farm auctions.

Bowers, with Lima-based Dye Real Estate and Land Co., also took some time this winter to put on a mock auction at the Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience held in January.

“We love to work with Ohio Farm Bureau and the Young Ag Professionals. We put on a mock auction for them so they can understand the ins and outs for something like a multi-parcel auction that can be very confusing. There’s a lot of math that comes into play and a lot to keep track of,” Bowers said. “In the mock auction, we covered how we come up with the prices that are on the board from our computer system, so if they’re at these auctions in the future they can figure out where they need to be in terms of bidding.… Continue reading