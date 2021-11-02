Big picture tax and estate planning amid the political uncertainly of 2021

By Matt Reese

The current confusing mess of tax proposals and discussions in Washington, D.C., paired with strong crop prices, astounding increases in input costs, and an undependable supply chain has many farmers looking at big picture decisions for the farm for the remainder of 2021. With so many unclear and competing factors, it can be hard to know what to do both long term and short term for farms.

Mike Weasel is the director of business development for Wilson National, LLC and has seen continued strong prices for farmland, but also a confounding list of challenges for the farm sector.

"John Stevenson was a good friend of mine who always told me, 'Mike, you need to remember agriculture is a long term business,' to which I'd say, 'John you have to survive the short run or it doesn't matter,' and I think I'd say the same thing today," Weasel said.