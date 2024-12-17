Big success for 2024 “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer”

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Farm Credit Mid-America’s “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” contest saw serious competition for a great cause with 66 participating county fairs in Ohio collecting 286,339 pounds of food and water for local food pantries in 2024.

“It’s always fun to see who comes out on top, and some of these are definitely repeat winners this year. Lorain County Fair won the state again this year — they have for the last couple of years — although it was a very tight competition between Lorain, Ross and Guernsey. So that’s really exciting,” said Rudi Pitzer-Perry, Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) Regional VP of Ag Lending. “It’s also really exciting to see some of the new counties stepping up. In southern Ohio, all of our first, second and third place winners had never placed before. But in 2024, they had a group on the junior fair board that really took it and ran with it.… Continue reading