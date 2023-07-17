Big wheat numbers for Dawson Farms Doug Dawson, Delaware County

Big numbers on the yield monitor are the theme for this year’s wheat harvest at Dawson Farms in Delaware County. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood stopped by for a Cab Cam with Doug Dawson as he and his family worked to finish the last of their wheat.

Dawson said the big year has reminded him of some in the past, and along with it, some advice for fellow farmers.

“Keep hitting singles, guys,” he said. “I have learned in 40 years when you’re swinging for home runs and trying to hit the top of the market, you’ll never do it.”

Listen in to the full Cab Cam, sponsored by Precision Agri Services Inc. More online at www.precisionagriservices.com.