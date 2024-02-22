Big yields have growers excited to plant in 2024

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

The 2023 growing season produced some amazing corn and wheat yields across the state. The Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers annually coordinate the Ohio Corn Yield Contest and the Ohio Wheat Yield Contest. Many of the top winners gathered for the Celebration of Ohio Corn & Wheat in Bucyrus in February.

“We run these side by side with the national contests and we recognize Ohio’s yield contest participants at this event,” said Brad Moffitt with Ohio Corn & Wheat. “One interesting fact is we’ve got irrigated corn in Ohio, but an irrigated entry has never won our contest. It’s always been a non-irrigated or what the contest calls dryland entry. This year Corey Farrens hit 340.4 bushels per acre. He is near South Solon in Madison County. Corey Atley down in Greene County still holds the record at 360+ bushels per acre. We have a 300-bushel club to give recognition to every contestant that hits 300 or higher.… Continue reading