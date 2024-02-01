Bill addresses concerns with foreign ownership of farmland

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues to introduce the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act Improvements Act of 2024, which would shine a light on foreign adversaries that buy up farmland in Ohio by strengthening the reporting and enforcement of foreign ownership of agricultural land in the United States. It would strengthen current law, which requires foreign persons who acquire, dispose of, or hold an interest in U.S. agricultural land to disclose those transactions to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The law hasn’t been updated in years, and has too many loopholes that allow foreign entities to conceal their identities and hide the true extent of the problem.

The legislation builds on Brown’s ongoing work to ban foreign adversaries — like China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea — from getting a foothold in the U.S., particularly near U.S. military installations. Last year Brown’s bill to protect Ohio farmland from China passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support as part of the Senate’s annual defense bill.… Continue reading