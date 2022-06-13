Billion dollar beef

U.S. beef exports maintained a remarkable pace in April, topping $1billion for the third time this year, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). April pork exports were well below the large totals posted a year ago, while lamb exports continued to trend higher.

Beef exports totaled 124,408 metric tons (mt) in April, up 3% from a year ago and the fifth largest on record, while export value soared 33% to $1.05 billion — second only to the record $1.07 billion posted in March. April exports to Taiwan and the Philippines were record-large and exports increased to Japan, China/Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. For January through April, beef exports increased 5% from a year ago to 478,260 mt, valued at $4.05 billion (up 38%). For South Korea, the leading value destination for U.S.