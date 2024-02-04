Bio-Based Broad-Spectrum Herbicide from Airable Lab

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In the last decade and a half, herbicide resistance has been a growing concern for farmers all across the country. The overuse of popular chemicals and certain modes of action have led to weed species developing various levels of resistance to specific herbicides. In addition, organic growers only have a limited number of products available in their “toolbox” to select from and still meet the organic certification guidelines. Airable Research Lab has developed a new soy-based broad-spectrum herbicide that shows tremendous promise. This product has the potential to be used in a burndown situation or to terminate cover crops.

Grant Proulx is a research scientist with Airable Research Lab and is leading this initiative. “Airable Lab has developed a soy-based broad-spectrum herbicide targeted to affect anything that is green and growing,” said Proulx. “This was designed to be a drop-in replacement to existing herbicides.… Continue reading