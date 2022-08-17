Biodiesel boats bringing smiles through GrowNextGen

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

The folks with GrowNextGen are staying very busy this summer. On July 22 the 2022 GrowNextGen Tour stopped at the Crawford County Fair highlighting biodiesel and soy ink through fun, hands-on activities for children.

A perennial favorite is an activity where participants learn about biodiesel and, in the classroom, experiment with different oils to see what makes the best fuel. The fuels are then used to power small boats.

“The students really like the biodiesel boats. They’re really reactive and fun to watch putz around,” said Patrick Miller, a GrowNextGen ambassador. “They can relate that to the big tractors they see in the fields or even the diesel trucks they might see driving down the highway. It is fun to watch their faces light up as soon as their boat is put into the water. It is like they won the lottery, every time.”

Miller is a student at Ohio State University planning on being an agricultural education teacher and was excited to help implement the GrowNextGen program this summer at events around Ohio.