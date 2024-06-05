Biofuels update in Ohio

By Matt Reese, Dale Minyo and Dusty Sonnenberg

Biofuels have had a profound impact on markets for Ohio’s corn and soybean producers. Both corn ethanol and soy-based biodiesel have contributed to the state’s fuel needs and demand for the crops. Of course, Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a huge potential market moving forward, but there are plenty of other updates for ethanol and biodiesel as well.

Ohio ethanol update

In 2024, Ohio is celebrating 16 years of in-state, large scale ethanol production.

"The appropriate thing to do is to celebrate 16 years because that 16th birthday is when you get to start buying fuel and that's what we're talking about with corn ethanol and what it's meant to the state," said Tadd Nicholson, with the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association. "It was a long path. Back in 2008 when we first got our ethanol plant here, we were not the first state.…