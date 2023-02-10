Biofuels update

By Matt Reese

Biofuels are the subject of complex politics, controversy and confusion, but have, without a doubt, forever left their mark on crop markets and rural America. In this constantly evolving sector, what is next for biofuels?

Paul Bertels is an Illinois-based agricultural leader and consultant at FarmGate Insights who closely follows ever-changing developments with biofuels.

"We've seen a number of advances in the last couple of years. We've largely hit a blend wall in ethanol with E10 blends, so the way around that is E15 or to work with the auto industry to where they're designing engines that need a higher ethanol blend," he said. "On the bio-based diesel side, most people think of biodiesel, which is a blend. What we've seen in the last few years is really a ramp up in renewable diesel. With renewable diesel, you're actually making the exact equivalent of diesel fuel, you're just doing it with biomass — soybean oil, used cooking oil, things like that.