Biological seed treatment, sulfur, nitrogen, and foliar research

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The biological seed treatment market is expanding rapidly. Farmers obviously have questions about the role those biological treatments may play in soybean production and the claims made about the various products. OSU Extension State Small Grains and Soybean Specialist, Dr. Laura Lindsey is conducting research evaluating 9 different biological seed treatments with various active ingredients here in Ohio.

This evaluation is part of a larger research project being conducted by the North Central Soybean Research Program.

“The Ohio Soybean Council funds the Ohio based research through check-off dollars, and the other participating states do the same with their respective check-off money,” Lindsey said. “Overall there are 17 states and over 50 individual field locations involved. The research will continue next year. At the end of the trial, the hope is to have information about biological treatments from 100 locations across the country.”… Continue reading