Biosecurity key to controlling H5N1

By Tom Vilsack, secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The more we learn about H5N1, the more we understand that good biosecurity is a critically important path to containing the virus. Containing, and eliminating, the virus in our dairy cattle is essential — to protect the health of our herds and flocks, our farmers, our farmworkers, our families, and the rural economy they make possible.

As you likely know, the same strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza found in wild birds and poultry flocks — H5N1 — has been found in 115 dairy herds in 12 states.

H5N1 is highly pathogenic in birds, meaning birds that get the virus get very sick, very quickly, and almost always die as a result. This virus has been at the top of the list for risk of global pandemics for years as it has circulated among birds and other species. USDA has been working with poultry and egg producers for a decade to manage the virus and increase biosecurity measures to help control the spread.