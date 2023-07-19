Biotechnology advancing the agriculture classroom

By Jake Zajkowski, OCJ field reporter

Honeybees are a familiar sight for those in agriculture, and now more than ever in science classrooms. Teachers at the GrowNextGen Ag Biotech Graduate Academy are taking soybean plants, pests, and their pollinators to the next level by training teachers, who then pass the engaging and industry-relevant labs on to their students. Sponsored by Corteva and the Ohio Soybean Council, GrowNextGen’s mission is to make agricultural learning relevant for students in Ohio.

“One thing that is really beneficial from GrowNextGen is that we get the labs and the worksheets to go along with the lesson and we get the materials,” said Olivia Pflaumer, FFA Advisor and tenth grade environmental science teacher at Global Impact STEM Academy. “It’s a place to get started and we can modify it as we need so we can scale it up or down for our students as we see fit.… Continue reading